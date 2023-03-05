Man found dead after shooting in Plymouth Saturday night

Plymouth police officers say they found a man dead after responding to reports of a shooting Saturday night.

A news release from the Plymouth Police Department states that officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North in Plymouth.

A man with apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police say the incident is under investigation and that there is no other information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department Tip Line at 763-509-5177.