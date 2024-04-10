Man flown to hospital after being run over by tractor

A man is injured after he got caught under the wheel of a tractor and ran over in Morrison County on Tuesday.

Law enforcement from Morrison County were called to a home off 85th Avenue in Pine Creek Township around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was run over by a tractor pulling a trailer.

Officials say a 22-year-old Little Falls man was trying to get the tractor and trailer unstuck when he got caught under the wheel of the tractor and was run over.

He was brought to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by an ambulance and later flown to St. Cloud Hospital.

His exact injuries and condition are unknown at this time.