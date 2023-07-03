Man firing gun from home in Minneapolis’ Como neighborhood prompts SWAT response

Minneapolis police called in crisis negotiators and evacuated nearby homes after a man fired a gun through the windows of a home Sunday afternoon in the city’s Como neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Brian Feintech, officers were called to the 800 block of Weeks Avenue Southeast around 3:11 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A man in his 30s was firing off shots through the windows, prompting a crisis response.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera captured officers in body armor, along with a SWAT negotiation van and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators at the scene.

Negotiators talked to the man, who left the house and surrendered on his own, Feintech said. No one else was inside the building.

Investigators found a gun inside the home. No police fired their weapons during the encounter, according to Feintech.

The man was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, and police say he will be brought into custody and held on suspicion of second-degree assault once he’s fit to be discharged from the hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department continues to investigate the incident.