Man finds bullet in bedroom hours after shot was fired, officials say they may be connected

St. Paul police say two incidents involving gunfire that happened over the weekend may be connected.

Officers were first called to the 400 block of University Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots being fired.

Law enforcement officials found shell casings and spoke with witnesses who heard the shots. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to a spokesperson for SPPD.

Just after midnight, officers received a call from the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue from a man reporting that a bullet had broken a window in his home and lodged itself in the upstairs bedroom, according to SPPD.

That residence is located a block north of where the shots were fired. Officials say it is possible that the shots fired call and the recovered bullet are connected, but the incident is still under investigation.