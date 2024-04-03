Man faces federal charges after video shows him setting off a bomb in Minneapolis hair salon

A 59-year-old man has been federally charged with setting off a bomb inside a Minneapolis hair salon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michael Allen Francisco faces one count of maliciously damaging a building engaged in interstate commerce by means of an explosive device.

Court officials state that an explosive device went off at Studio 411 Salon around 2:49 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The explosion damaged both the inside and outside of the building.

Video surveillance from the salon showed Francisco putting the bomb on the window of the building and then driving away before the explosion, court officials said.

Almost one year later, on Nov. 6, 2023, surveillance video captured Francisco throwing a brick through the window of the same salon.

Investigators found DNA and other evidence that connected Francisco to both incidents.

While executing a search warrant of his home, authorities found the jacket he was wearing when he threw a brick through the salon’s window, explosive components, a revolver with ammunition and methamphetamine. Francisco is a felon and is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition.