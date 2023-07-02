Man drowns in swimming pool in Minnetonka

A man drowned in a pool in Minnetonka on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the victim was 72-year-old Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville.

At around 3:45 p.m., Hennepin County Water Patrol deputies and Minnetonka police officers responded to a reported drowning at a pool on the 14000 block High Tower in Minnetonka.

Two people at the home called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Fernholz was pronounced dead at the scene.