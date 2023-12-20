Man dragged by car for 3 blocks in North Minneapolis seriously injured

The incident happened at the intersection of 27th and Oliver Avenues North just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was critically injured after being dragged by a car for about three blocks in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the scene at the intersection of Oliver Avenue North and 27th Avenue North around 2 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said a 56-year-old man was found in the street with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital, officials say.

A witness at the scene told law enforcement the victim went up to a silver vehicle at Oliver and 30th avenues north and demanded his car back. The victim then grabbed the vehicle but was dragged three blocks at a high speed to 27th Avenue North.

Once the victim let go, the driver left the scene in the silver vehicle, MPD said.

Law enforcement says it is unclear if the vehicle was stolen, or who the owner is. There have been no arrests at this time.

MPD and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.