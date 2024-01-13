Man dies month after south Minneapolis shooting

A Minneapolis man has died five weeks after he was shot in the city’s Phillips neighborhood.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday said 22-year-old Ezekiel Javon Paine died Thursday night, exactly five weeks after he was shot near the intersection of East 25th Street and 16th Avenue South.

He was shot in the head and neck at around 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 7 and was hospitalized. He died at the hospital on Thursday night and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Minneapolis police say a 13-year-old boy was arrested at a home in the 2900 block of Logan Avenue North the day after the shooting. Investigators believe Paine and the teen knew each other but got into a fight before things escalated and shots were fired.

As of Friday night, police say the teen remained in custody.