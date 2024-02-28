Man dies month after being punched by teen at Harriet Island park

A man who was reportedly punched last month after a walk at Harriet Island Regional Park has died.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed that 76-year-old Thomas Dunne died at a hospital late last week.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Water Street just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 after a woman reported that her husband had been punched in the face. There, they found Dunne bleeding from his right eye.

Police noted the injury was serious to the point that it wouldn’t stop bleeding as Dunne described what happened before he was then taken to a hospital.

Dunne reportedly said he and his wife were walking back to their vehicle after a walk around Harriet Island when he saw a person urinating on the sidewalk. After putting his walker in their vehicle, Dunne told officers that he tried to take a picture of the male but the male and two others then came up to him and were upset that Dunne was trying to take the picture. After trying to take his phone, one of the males then punched Dunne, knocking him to the ground, police say.

Officers were able to find the three males nearby and a 17-year-old was arrested and later charged with first-degree assault.

However, Dunne had complications possibly related to the injury he suffered from the assault and had a prolonged stay at the hospital before he died.

Ernster says the Ramsey County medical examiner is still working to determine Dunne’s exact cause of death, which may take several more weeks.