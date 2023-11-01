Man dies in grain bin accident in Barron County

Authorities say a man is dead following a farm accident Wednesday in western Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to a report of a grain bin accident just before 12:30 p.m. south of Barron.

A 58-year-old man was pulled from the grain bin, and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Barron County First Responders and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the scene.