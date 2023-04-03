Man dies in fire in Dunn County Sunday afternoon

A 74-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in Dunn County, Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Dunny County Sheriff’s Office, some called in a structure fire at 2:24 pm on N5700 block of County Trunk E in Red Cedar.

Deputies and the Menomonie Fire Department saw heavy smoke and flames were they arrived.

Firefighters found a man inside the residence. He was declared dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.