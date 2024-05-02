Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after he crashed an ATV Wednesday evening in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, John Poppen of Royalton was driving an ATV on the Soo Line Trail about a mile west of Highway 10 in Bellevue Township when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 6:48 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures, but Poppen was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Poppen was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.