Man dies from injuries weeks after Minneapolis fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) says that a person has died weeks after being injured by a fire at an apartment.

The fire happened at a multi-story apartment building at 315 Lowry Ave N. on Feb. 20.

Fire crews arrived at around 1:50 p.m. and met security staff, who had a victim with burns on his torso.

The fire did not spread to any other parts of the building, MFD says.

According to the investigation report, a mattress in a bedroom caught fire but was put out by the sprinkler system before it spread.

While the exact cause of the fire is undetermined, investigators believe the man was possibly smoking in bed.

MFD says this is the fifth person to die from a fire in Minneapolis this year.