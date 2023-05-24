Man dies from injuries after rear-ending semi in Bloomington last week

A man died at the hospital days after crashing into a semi-truck in Bloomington last Wednesday.

Terry Lee Perich, 79, died at the hospital just before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Perich died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the news release.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report shows the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-35W near 94th Street at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The report states the semi began to slow down when traffic began forming and that’s when a Ford Fusion driven by Perpich rear-ended the semi.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured, the report states.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is believed to be involved.