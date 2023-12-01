Man dies by suicide after hourslong standoff outside Rochester ABC station, BCA investigating

A man died by suicide after threatening his own life and the lives of law enforcement officers during a standoff Thursday in Rochester outside the strip mall that houses KSTP’s sister station KAAL-TV.

Around 2 p.m., a minivan pulled into the parking lot of the strip mall, and police followed, blockading the mini-van, KAAL-TV reports. Surrounding businesses went into a lockdown.

Rochester police said the man was threatening to shoot himself, police and anyone who walked by his vehicle.

Police said the man took suspected narcotics during the standoff.

Around 6 p.m., officers shot pepperball at the man’s vehicle. The man then fired shots through his front windshield toward officers, but police didn’t return fire, according to authorities.

Rochester police said the man later died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is investigating the police use of force.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.

The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.