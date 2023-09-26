Man dies at hospital weeks after Polk County, WI motorcycle crash

A 68-year-old man from rural Clayton, WI, died at the hospital Saturday after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash Sept. 8, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash around 5:38 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of County Road D and 30th Street in rural Clayton. They determined that Gregory Schnell was driving a motorcycle north on County Road D and went off the curve at the road’s intersection with 30th Street.

Schnell was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Regions Hospital with severe injuries. He died Saturday.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in the county in 2023, authorities said.