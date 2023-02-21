Man dies at hospital after single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

A man died at the hospital after crashing his truck in Oak Grove Monday night, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Just after 11 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a pickup truck in a ditch near the 220th block of Viking Blvd Northwest. Investigators determined that the man was driving westbound when his truck left the road and crashed.

The man was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.