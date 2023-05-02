Man dies after truck crashes into light pole in Columbus

A man died after the truck he was in crashed into a light pole late Monday night in Columbus.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders went to the 5400 block of 197th Avenue Northeast just before midnight after a man called and said he’d been in a crash.

Authorities searched the area where his phone was pinged and eventually found the truck on its side.

The sheriff’s office says the man was still in the vehicle when they found him and, despite providing him aid, he died at the scene.

Investigators say initial information shows the truck was headed west on 197th Avenue Northeast when it left the road and hit a light pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

The man hasn’t yet been publicly identified.