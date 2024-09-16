Man dies after gas explosion inside fish house in Meeker County

A man has died of his injuries after a gas explosion in the fish house he was inside, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a call of a man with significant burns around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday at a home on the 70000 block of 178th Street in Collinwood Township.

Investigators say that Jeffrey Holmquist, 46, suffered significant burns after a gas explosion inside a fish house he was inside.

He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for his burns and later died of his injuries.

The State Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation.