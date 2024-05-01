Man dies after ‘domestic incident’ in Coon Rapids

A man is dead following a domestic incident in Coon Rapids early Wednesday.

Law enforcement from Coon Rapids and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on the 10300 block of Jay Street Northwest around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic incident in which a person was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A man with life-threatening injuries was brought to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s office says. His identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

A 25-year-old Coon Rapids man was taken into custody following the incident. He has not yet been charged, officials say.

Authorities say there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area as officials process the scene. However, there is no threat to the public at this time and no additional suspects are being searched for.