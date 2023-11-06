Man dies after crashing into median on I-94 in north Minneapolis

A man is dead after his car crashed in north Minneapolis on Sunday night.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says the crash happened at around 8 p.m.

The man was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu north on Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed when, according to the report, he lost control of the car. The Malibu then hit a guard rail before crashing head-on into the median just south of 49th Avenue.

The driver, identified as a 53-year-old from Brooklyn Park, wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time. He died from his injuries.

Nobody else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The State Patrol is expected to release more information Monday afternoon.