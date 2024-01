A man in his 60s is dead after a crash in Lyon County.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Highway 23 in Marshall just before 3 p.m. when it collided with a Freightliner Straight Truck turning onto southbound Highway 59 from Highway 23.

69-year-old Gary James Snook, of Lynd, died at the scene. A spokesperson for State Patrol said Snook was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.