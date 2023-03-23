Man dies after being struck by road grader in Wabasha County

A 61-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a road grader, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a call at 330th Avenue and County Road 72 west of Millville in Hyde Park Township. The caller said that someone had been struck by a road grader.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a deceased man, who was identified as Robert Alan Staub.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears Staub was driving the grader and stopped to make repairs when he was struck.