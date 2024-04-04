Man dead, woman seriously hurt after St. Cloud shooting outside home with kids inside

A woman is injured and a man is dead after a shooting in St. Cloud on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a house on the 600 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast at 7:25 p.m. on a report of multiple gunshots, according to St. Cloud Police Commander Lori Ellering.

Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Her injuries are serious but she is in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital, said Ellering.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement said the victim and suspect live together and share children together.

An initial investigation indicated there was a fight between the suspect and the victim. Police say the man shot her six times in the entryway and front step area of the home, and a nearby surveillance camera captured 13 gunshots in total.

Ellering said there were children home at the time of the shooting but none of them were physically injured in the incident.

The shooting is under investigation. More information is expected to be released at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or submit a tip online.