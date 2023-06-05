Man dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon crash in Elk River

A crash involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Honda Civic left one man dead and two passengers injured Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Civic, identified as 32-year-old Kelvin Oriel Gomez-Landero, from Honduras, died after the crash, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Two other people in the Civic were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The report states both the Corvette and Civic were southbound on Highway 169 approaching Sherburne County Road 38 just after 1 p.m. with the Civic in the right lane and the Corvette in the left lane going about 65-75 mph.

The Corvette then lost control while making a lane change into the right lane, striking the front left of the Civic with its right rear, according to the report.

Then, “one vehicle ran off-roadway right, striking trees in the roadside,” according to the report.

The driver of the Corvette, identified as 23-year-old Kyle Flor, of Zimmerman, is believed to have consumed alcohol before the crash, according to the incident report. Records show he was booked into jail later that day.

Neither Flor nor his passenger was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.