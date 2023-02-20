Man dead after vehicle crashes into snowbank near Centennial Lakes police station

A driver died early Sunday morning after a crash outside of the Centennial Lakes police station.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a Centennial Lakes police officer was outside the police station just before 2:40 a.m. when suddenly a vehicle that was traveling east on North Road crashed into a snowbank and rolled near Lake Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and a man was found ejected from the vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The victim hadn’t been publicly identified, as of Sunday night.