Man dead after stabbing in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a stabbing in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to an apartment building on the 3000 block of Longfellow Avenue on a report of a stabbing, according to a press release from the City of Minneapolis.

At the scene, officers found Minneapolis firefighters and EMS helping the victim. The man was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to figure out what happened. Check back for updates.