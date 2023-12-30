Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Ramsey County

One person is dead after a crash in Ramsey County early Saturday morning, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The crash took place around 2:25 a.m. as a Mitsubishi Eclipse was going north on Highway 61 near County Road C in Maplewood. The incident report states that the car was speeding when it lost control and went into the ditch sideways, causing it to roll.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected and brought to Regions Hospital for their injuries.

Her Vang, 37, died as a result of the crash, while a 31-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.