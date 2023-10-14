Man dead after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South on a report of a shooting in the alley behind the address, according to a news release from MPD.

At the scene, law enforcement officials found an unconscious man with an apparent gunshot wound. The release added that the man later died at the scene.

There have been no arrests. MPD is investigating the shooting.