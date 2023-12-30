Man dead after shooting in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the intersection of University Avenue Southeast and 6th Street Southeast on a report of a shooting.

Law enforcement found the man lying in the street suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital where he later died, officials say.

MPD officers say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation that happened between a group of people in a building at 601 University Avenue Southeast.

No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for updates.