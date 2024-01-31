Man dead after Polk County crash Tuesday

A man is dead after a crash in Polk County on Tuesday night.

Michael Thomas Weiland, 59, from Euclid, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The report from the Minnesota State Patrol shows he was unbelted at the time of the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol states a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on Center Street West just before 8 p.m. when it collided with a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Weiland that was westbound on Center Street West. The vehicles crashed near 221st Avenue Southwest.

The 65-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the report added.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

No alcohol is suspected of being involved.