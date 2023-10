A man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash with an SUV in Maplewood on Saturday.

Maplewood police say they responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on White Bear Avenue.

The motorcyclist was then taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash at this time, and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.