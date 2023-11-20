Man dead after Monday morning shooting in Minneapolis

Police say a man died at the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis on Monday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue South just before 9:30 a.m.

They then found a man in his 30s with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a parking lot off Columbus Avenue South.

Police say he later died at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, but are still working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.