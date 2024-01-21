Man dead after ‘medical situation’ causes crash in Edina Sunday morning, MN State Patrol says

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said a man is dead after a crash that “stemmed from a medical situation” happened Sunday morning.

An MSP crash report states that a 2003 Honda Civic was eastbound on Highway 62 approaching Gleason Road when it drifted off the road and struck the median barrier.

The Honda then came to a stop in the left lane just before 6 a.m.

The driver is identified as a 42-year-old man from Lester Prairie.

His name is expected to be released after 6 p.m. Sunday.

The road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.