Man dead after late-night Minneapolis shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Franklin Avenue ramp to West River Parkway on the report of a shooting around 11:50 p.m.

A spokesperson for MPD said a man called 911 and said he had shot another man after being attacked. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man later died at the hospital, MPD officials said.

A 24-year-old man at the scene was arrested and a handgun was recovered, according to MPD. The man was booked into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause weapon.

MPD is investigating.