Man dead after house fire in western Wisconsin

A man was pronounced dead Monday morning after he was found inside a burning home in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported a house fire on 50th Street in Tiffany, Wisconsin, around 8:20 a.m.

As firefighters worked to battle the fire, they found a 74-year-old man inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.