Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead near a gas station entrance on Wednesday.

Officers say they responded to a hit-and-run crash outside of a gas station at 2nd Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East around 2:30 a.m.

Police then found an unidentified man in the street who appeared to have been run over by a vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

Responding medical personnel reportedly declared the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to begin an investigation.

The man’s identity and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.