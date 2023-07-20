Man dead after head-on crash in Andover

A man died Wednesday afternoon following a head-on crash in Andover, officials say.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Round Lake Blvd Northwest and 174th Avenue Northwest, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned that a man was driving an SUV south on Round Lake Boulevard when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck head-on, the sheriff’s office says.

First responders provided aid to the SUV’s driver at the scene before taking him to a hospital. However, the sheriff’s office says he later died.

The man who was driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.