Man dead after garage fire in Becker County

A man is dead after a fire in Becker County on Tuesday evening.

A release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to a garage fully engulfed in flames on the 25000 block of Brandy Lake Road around 5 p.m.

Members of the man’s family, as well as a neighbor, helped pulled him from the garage, the release added. The man was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim will be released at a later date.

No word on what caused the fire.