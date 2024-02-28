Man dead after crash with semi-tractor in Wisconsin

A 69-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer in Barron County near Cameron on Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 around 12:20 a.m. when an SUV traveling westbound lost control, crossed the center line, and collided with the vehicle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The driver of the SUV, who is from Winter, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. His name has not yet been released.

The 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck, a Hudson, Wis., man, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.