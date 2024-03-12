Man dead after Bloomington crash, fire

A man in his 20s is dead after a crash in Bloomington on Monday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man was driving eastbound on I-494 just before 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a pole and caught fire in the Bush Lake Road area, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man died at the scene. His identity is expected to be released later in the day Tuesday.

No other details about the crash, or what led up to it, were immediately provided.

