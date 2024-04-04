Man critically injured in Hubbard County crash

A man is seriously injured after a crash in Hubbard County on Wednesday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 34 when it crashed into a Ford Transit Van, which was turning into the lanes of traffic from Highway 226.

The 62-year-old man driving the Toyota was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Joseph’s Health, according to the report.