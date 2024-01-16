Man critically injured after shooting in Minneapolis apartment

A man was seriously injured from gunfire in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Minneapolis police officers were called to the 100 block of 15th Street East around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting inside an apartment. At the scene, law enforcement found a man in his 40s suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say the shooting happened after an argument in the hallway of the apartment building escalated to gunfire.

The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting.