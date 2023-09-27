Man critically injured after leg is pinned beneath Blue Line train in Minneapolis

A man is in critical condition after his leg became pinned beneath a light rail train Tuesday evening in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department and Metro Transit, the victim fell onto the tracks at the Lake Street Blue Line station shortly after 6:30 p.m. before getting stuck underneath an oncoming train.

Crews responding to the incident made sure to shut off power to the train and used airbags for stabilization. The victim was finally freed after firefighters cut the door to the train.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Light rail service was shut down on the line for about an hour and a half while crews cleared the scene, a Metro Transit spokesperson said. Buses shuttled passengers between the Franklin and 46th Street stations during the interruption.

Metro Transit police continue to investigate the incident.