Man crashes, is arrested after north Minneapolis pursuit

A man is in jail following a pursuit and crash in north Minneapolis Monday.

Minneapolis police say its officers and Hennepin County deputies found a man who had a warrant for assault at around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities tried to surveil the man using unmarked squad cars but the suspect started to drive erratically through residential neighborhoods, police say.

When the vehicle stopped, several squads tried to arrest the man but police say he started ramming the squads, immobilizing two of them, and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

According to police, officers stopped searching for the man because he was driving so fast but they later learned that he’d crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood and Penn Avenues.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, later identified as 36-year-old Shain Alan Freeman, near the crash scene.

He’s being held on his warrant and for ramming the squads.

Court documents show it’s not the first time he’s been accused of ramming into squads and fleeing police. He’s also facing charges in connection to a similar incident last August.

The police department says two sheriff’s office detectives and one task force officer were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Nobody was inside the parked car when it was hit.