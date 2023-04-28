Man convicted of St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys arson gets probation

The man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged the downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys last year has been sentenced to probation.

Friday, Ramsey County Judge Nicole Starr sentenced Timothy John Arsenal II to three years of supervised probation. His sentence included 201 days in jail, which he’s already served, and a 17-month prison sentence that was stayed for three years. If Arsenal violates the terms of his probation, he could be ordered to serve that prison term.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of March 29, 2022, and significantly damaged the exterior of Lunds & Byerlys. Smoke also got into a nearby apartment building and caused extensive damage inside the store. Around $350,000 in merchandise had to be thrown away in the store, and the total damage was estimated between $500,000 and $800,000, court documents state.

Arsenal pleaded guilty to third-degree arson — the lesser of the two charges he faced — back in January, just before his trial was scheduled to start. The maximum penalty under law for that charge is five years in jail.