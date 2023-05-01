Man charged with multiple tax crimes owes over $99,000 in income tax

A man from Maple Grove has been charged with multiple tax crimes, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

James Brian Babo has been charged with three felony counts of failing to file income tax returns, three felony counts of failing to pay income tax, and two gross misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Babo didn’t file his state income tax returns from 2016 through 2020 and failed to pay income tax from 2018 through 2020. Babo earned enough income during those years to be required to file tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota.

Babo allegedly told investigators he wanted to set up payment for his outstanding balance but stopped responding to investigators.

According to the complaint, Babo owes over $99,000 in income tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Each tax-related gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $3,000 fine, or both.