Man charged with child torture receives nearly 5-year prison sentence

A St. Paul man has been sentenced for two counts of felony child torture.

Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette,19, will serve two concurrent sentences of 57 months (almost five years) behind bars at the St. Cloud prison, with 180 days credit for the time he already served.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported Calzada-Russette pleaded guilty along with then-girlfriend Jamie Wilson, 19, in January of 2023. The pair initially pleaded not guilty to two counts each of child torture in October of 2022 and had separate trials scheduled for January and February.

Wilson received two concurrent 4.75-year sentences in March.

Court documents show a Twin Cities doctor called it “the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years.”

The official complaint says healthcare workers noted bruises and possible cigarette burns all over the body of the two-year-old boy Calzada-Russette and Wilson were watching. He was later diagnosed with a skull fracture and two brain bleeds doctors believed to be from more than one incident.