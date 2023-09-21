Man charged in Minneapolis light rail stabbing

A Hopkins man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on a light rail platform in Minneapolis.

Jeffrey Lee Corley-Jones, 25, was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault on Tuesday, according to court records.

Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department responded to the US Bank Stadium Light Rail Station on Sept. 16 around 12:17 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Metro Transit officers located Corley-Jones who asked them, “Are you looking for this?” before holding up a bloody knife, according to a criminal complaint. Corley-Jones then heard a description of the suspect over the officer’s radio and said “She’s talking about me,” adding “She’s not lying.”

Officers arrested Corley-Jones and found .43 grams of methamphetamine. He told officials that he didn’t know the victim and had never seen him before but he wanted to practice killing in order to better protect his family, the complaint stated.

Corley-Jones told officers his intention was to kill the victim.

Using surveillance footage, officers determined Corley-Jones had walked up to the victim on the light rail platform and stabbed him in the chest. He then left the view of the surveillance camera.

The victim was seen stumbling on surveillance footage and asking other bystanders for help. An unknown man is captured on surveillance video approaching the victim and riding off with his bike.

Corley-Jones was previously convicted of first-degree assault and was on probation for that offense at the time of the stabbing.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.