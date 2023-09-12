Man charged in fentanyl-related death at MSP

A St. Paul man is now facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a man found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Noah Aaron Collins, 24, is charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling controlled substances that resulted in a death.

Charging documents state the victim was found on a snowbank along Cargo Road at MSP on March 31. He was declared dead at the scene and an autopsy later showed his death was caused by combined fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Authorities learned the victim worked at the FedEx at the airport and had been dropped off two days earlier but was never heard from.

Officers found burnt foil pieces in the victim’s hand and also seized 44 suspected fentanyl pills that were on him, a criminal complaint states. Additionally, his cellphone showed he’d been texting someone labeled “Big NC” to get fentanyl pills. That person was later identified as Collins.

The complaint states that their messages indicated the victim was also trying to get fentanyl for his friends from Collins and Lyft receipts showed a meet-up in St. Paul on March 28, which cellphone location data confirmed.

A witness who was also involved told officers that the victim came back from the meet-up with pills after paying $5 per pill in cash. The victim then split the pills between himself, the witness and a third person, court documents add.

Police seized Collins’ phone in an unrelated drug investigation, for which he’s charged with fentanyl possession, according to court documents. While he admitted that more than 100 fentanyl pills found in his vehicle were his, he denied selling them.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. He faces up to 25 years in jail.